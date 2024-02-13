Watch: Man bites traffic personnel hand in Bengaluru after he was stopped for not wearing helmet

Bengaluru: A bengaluru man apparently bit a traffic personnel’s hand after he was stopped for not wearing a helmet near Wilson Garden 10th Cross. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, it shows a traffic police constable on duty stopped the biker and took his key away for not wearing a helmet and after that a heated argument escalated between the rider and traffic personnel.

The biker was heard saying that he did not wear the helmet as he was on his way to hospital and when the traffic cops said that they have recorded the entire incident on the phone, he said that he did not care even if it went viral.

The accused was seen wearing a black jacket pushed the traffic personnel and then bit his hand.

The man, identified as Sayyad Rafi, was detained and registered a case against him for biting the traffic constable on duty. Rs 3.20 lakh fine on bike worth around Rs 30,000.

Here is the video: