WATCH: Fire in train in Bengaluru, passengers evacuated safely

Bengaluru: Fire broke out in Udyan Express after it reached Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station (KSR Bengaluru City Junction) 0n Saturday.

According to reliable reports, the incident happened two hours after the passengers had deboarded from the train.

Reports say that, no casualties or injuries were reported.

It is worth mentioning that, the fire engine and fire experts reached the spot and assessed the situation informed the South-Western Railway authorities.

Detailed reports awaited in this case.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Fire broke out in Udyan Express after it reached Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. The incident happened 2 hours after passengers deboarded the train. No casualties or injuries. Fire engine and experts reached the spot and asserting the situation.… pic.twitter.com/laBLreFDgI — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

UPDATE:

Train No. 11301 Udyan Express arrived at KSR Bengaluru at 05.45 Hrs on Platform No. 3.

At around 07.10 Hrs smoke in B1 and B2 coaches was noticed, immediately message was given to fire brigade.

Fire brigade arrived by 7:35 AM and extinguished the fire. Cause of the smoke is under investigation.

No injury/casualty of any passenger.