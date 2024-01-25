WATCH: Cancer-affected child dipped in Ganga by family in hope of miracle cure, dies

Uttarakhand: In a tragic incident, superstition claimed the life of a minor five-year-old boy. The parents of the child dipped him continuously in the Ganga River, hoping to cure him of his terminal illness. They ended up killing the child in the process, said reliable reports in this regard.

The shocking incident unfolded in Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. The incident took place on Wednesday when the family of three arrived in Har Ki Pauri from Delhi with another family member.

Reportedly, the child was suffering from blood cancer. His parents had brought him to Haridwar for a dip in the holy Ganges River, hoping for a miracle cure. Haridwar SP Swatantra Singh said that the parents revealed that the doctors they had consulted, had given up on the child.

While they dipped the child in the Ganga River, locals present around grew suspicious. They caused a commotion and tried to rescue the child.

A video of the incident has surfaced online. It shows the woman sitting with the laying body of child and laughing hysterically. While people accuse her of killing the child, she can be heard saying, “My child will wake up. It is my promise.”

Another video shows a woman dipping the child into the river. A couple of locals can be seen trying to rescue the child when the woman runs after them. She even tries to hit him in the process.

The local police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and took the child to the district hospital. Therein, he was declared dead upon arrival. Police have initiated a probe into the matter. Further details are awaited.

