Viral video shows policewoman dragging a girl student by hair in Hyderabad, sparks outrage

Hyderabad: A policewoman on a scooty chased a girl student and pulled her by her hair during a protest against the allotment of agriculture university land for construction of the Telangana High Court building in Hyderabad, as per a video going viral on Wednesday.

The video shows two policewomen on a scooty chasing a female protestor and the one riding pillion pulling her by her hair, making the girl fall down and cry in pain.

The incident occurred on the campus of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University during a protest by a student group against the allotment of university land for construction of the High Court.

The video triggered public outrage.

Opposition BRS and BJP have condemned the incident and demanded immediate action against the police personnel involved.

Cyberabad Police has ordered a probe into the incident.

According to a statement from the police commissionerate, a video of Improper action by certain police personnel has come to its notice of Cyberabad Police.

“A detailed enquiry is being conducted to take appropriate action in the matter,” it said.

BRS leader K. Kavitha has condemned the incident and urged the Human Rights Commission to take swift and strict action against those involved.

“The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. This arrogant behavior demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police,” the MLC posted on X.

Another BRS leader Dasoju Sravan has condemned the police brutality against the protesting student. He stated that taking up construction of the High Court on the university land is a mistake. He said the government forcibly took away university land to build the High Court building to promote real estate business.

He warned that the move would destroy the environment and biodiversity and endanger survival of rare species of birds and plants.

The state government recently issued an order, allocating 100 acres of land of the university in Rajendranagar for constructing a new building of the state High Court.

The BJP has also condemned the incident and said that it reflects undemocratic and anti-student action of the state government.

