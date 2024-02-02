Jammu-Srinagar highway partially restored for traffic

New Delhi: Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Traffic department officials said that traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked due to intermittent shooting stones on the road in Ramban district.

“Traffic was restored on the highway partially at 3 p.m. today. The road is single lane in Sherbibi stretch of the road and drivers are advised to drive cautiously in the area.

“Stranded vehicles are now being cleared. Commuters are advised not to undertake the journey either from Jammu or from Srinagar without contacting our control rooms to know about the latest status of the road,” an official said.