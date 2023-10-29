Visakhapatnam train accident: Helpline numbers issued, check details

Visakhapatnam: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has issued helpline numbers regarding train accident that took place today between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Railway section of Waltair Division of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

The initial reports said that at least three persons were killed while over 15 passengers were injured following the Visakhapatnam train accident.

According to sources, Rayagada-bound passenger train hit Palasa passenger train from backside leading to derailment of two coaches. Following the mishap, one coach of Palasa passenger jumped onto the main line which was hit by a goods train coming on the same line.

The train was on its way to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam when the accident occurred. So far three casualties have been reported. Meanwhile Emergency train is leaving from Bhubaneswar.

After receiving information about the incident, railway authorities have reached the spot and initiated rescue operation.

Meanwhile, East Coast Railway has issued helpline numbers to help the people to get information about the accident and their relatives who were traveling these trains:

Bhubaneswar –

0674-2301625,

0674-2301525,

0674-2303069

Waltair –

0891- 2885914

Srikakulam Station Railway phone :-

0891- 2885911

0891- 2885912

0891- 2885913

0891- 2885914

BSNL number:

08942286245

08942286213

08912746330

08912744619

Airtel sim

8106053051

8106053052

BSNL sim