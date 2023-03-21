Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Virat Kohli recalls text message to Anushka before ‘dating’

By Himanshu
Virat Kohli recently revealed about a hilarious text message to his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. The cricket star was speaking on a YouTube show on Monday.

In a conversation with his good friend and former South African batter AB de Villiers, Virat shared his love story and how he and Anushka met.

Later Kohli and Anushka married in 2017 and became parents in January 2021.They named their daughter Vamika.

Kohli reportedly said he was quite nervous before he met Anushka for the first time on the sets of the ad shoot in 2013.

