Viral video: Students punished to stand in the sun for failing to pay school fees in UP

Unnao: The manager of a school made small students stand under the blazing sun as punishment because they were unable to pay their fees on time. The students were also restricted from taking their half-yearly exams.

The incident reportedly happened in Bal Vidya Mandir School in Kasba Tola of Bangarmau area in Unnao of Uttar Pradesh. The video of the students standing in the sun and crying has gone viral on the internet.

According to reports, around a dozen students from Bal Vidya Mandir school were unable to deposit their fees on time in September. So, those who were unable to submit the school fees on time were asked to leave from both the classroom and the school. Due to which, these students could not attend the half yearly exams that is currently being held in the school.

As per students, the school Management made the students, who were unable to pay the fees, stand outside for the whole day in the heat. The viral video of the incident shows the students crying outside the school for being thrown out of their school and being unable to attempt their exams.

The students reportedly went back to their home to their parents with tears in their eyes after standing outside in the heat for the whole day.

As of now, no action has been taken against the school management. The parents of the students will be going to the district administration to take action against the school, suggested local media reports.

Here is the video: