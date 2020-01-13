Ram temple
Ram temple model

VHP unveils Ram temple model at Magh Mela

By IANS

Prayagraj: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has unveiled a replica of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya at its camp in Magh Mela in Prayagraj even before the trust for construction of the temple comes into being.

The model, which was put up for display for the first time in 1989 in Ayodhya, was unveiled by VHP vice-president Champat Rai amidst chanting of shlokas and mantras.

This is the first time that the temple replica has been put up on display for devotees at a Magh Mela.

Champat Rai said on the occasion, “The model of the proposed temple was first shown during 1989 Kumbh Mela at Prayag. The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya would be constructed on the same model”

He also claimed that model of the temple would not be changed as stones for the shrine were being carved in Ayodhya since the past 30 years.

Earlier, while addressing a two-day meeting of VHP workers, Rai said, “We are continuously working towards achieving the motto for which the organization was formed. We are trying to unite the Hindu community and efforts are also being made to bring back those people under the fold of Hinduism who have moved away from the mainstream due to various reasons.”

The VHP leader said that the organization will also deal with the issue of religious conversion and also try for ‘ghar wapsi’ (homecoming) of those who have converted.

“Gau (cow) and Ganga are a part of our identity and we should organize discussions on them more frequently,” he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, the VHP leader said, “The battle for the construction of Ram temple has been going on since the past 490 years. It has now ended and the entire world has recognized our spiritual supremacy.”

He added that VHP would be organizing a series of functions called ‘Ram Mahotsava’ at villages, blocks, cities and districts.

“During these functions, ‘Ram Shila’ would be worshipped from Chaitra Varsha Pratipada to Hanuman Jayanti, which is from March 22 to April 9.

