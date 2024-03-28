Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda joined Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde in Mumbai of Maharashtra on Thursday. He joined the party in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

It has been speculated that Govinda may be fielded from the Mumbai Northwest Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming elections.

Reportedly, On Wednesday night, Govinda met Shiv Sena functionary and former legislator Krishna Hedge, who said the actor-politician expressed his desire to work at the national level.

On joining Shiv Sena, Govinda said, “I was in politics from 2004 to 2009 and that was the 14th Lok Sabha. This is an amazing coincidence that now, after 14 years, today I have come into politics again…” ANI reported.

Govinda had contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 on the Congress ticket from North Mumbai and defeated the BJP veteran Ram Naik.

However, after his term got over, Govinda again took to acting and didn’t take part in politics, i.e., until now.