Vegetable vendor turns cybercriminal, loots Rs 21 crore in 6 months by tricking people

New Delhi: A vegetable vendor allegedly became a cybercriminal and looted Rs 21 crore from people merely within six months. Identified as Rishabh Sharma, he reportedly has cheated people from 10 Indian States.

The 27 year old reportedly was a full time vegetable vendor earlier. During the pandemic he suffered in his business and then adopted illegal activities. Finally, he turned a fraud who tricked people and looted money from them.

As per a report by The Times of India, in just six months, Rishabh managed to trick people out of a massive Rs 21 crore. He became a central figure in 37 fraud cases across 10 Indian states and assisted in 855 other scams.

The fraud was arrested recently on October 28. It has been speculated that he might have been working with criminal groups from other countries, like China and Singapore.

Reportedly, during pandemic Rishab came in contact with a friend who first supplied him a few phone numbers and asked to call them luring for fake job offers. His latest prey was a businessman from Dehradun who lost Rs 20 lakh.

This culprit’s looting trick was as follows. He offered jobs to write reviews for a hotel group. He initially paid Rs 10,000 and gained trust. Later, he asked to invest big money and once they did he vanished from the scene.