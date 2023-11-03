Sloth walks over anaconda, watch viral video

A sloth walks over anaconda. The animal was seen fearlessly crawling past a huge anaconda in a recent video which has gone viral. The sloth was claimed lucky by netizens for surely getting a new life.

The video was posted to X platform (formerly Twitter) by user who goes by the name Nature is Amazing yesterday. And within merely one day the post has so far garnered 13.1 million views.

As we can see in the video, the large anaconda is slowly moving ahead while a sloth is seen approaching towards it. The sloth reaches a little behind the mouth of the huge snake. Now, ideally it should guess the danger and should rush from the place to run for the life. However, it did not do so, rather crawled towards the mouth of the huge reptile and went past the snake’s mouth to go further ahead.

Other than a huge number of views the post has also earned a number of interesting comments. A user wrote, “The snake was not hungry, lucky sloth. Sloth has poor vision, slow recognition, and lack of experience of ground . Am I correct?

“Wow are they friend?? Why didn’t anaconda attack it?” commented another user. “The anaconda probably just wanted fastfood,” another user wrote.

“How can it be so fearless? Was the sloth just lucky the snake wasn’t hungry?” asked anther user.

Watch the video here: