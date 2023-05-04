Uttarakhand minister thrashing man on road video goes viral, watch

Advertisement

New Delhi: Uttarakhand minister thrashing man on a busy road in Rishikesh video has gone viral. Reportedly, an FIR has also been lodged against the minister in this connection.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between the minister and a person on the road of Rishikesh. The situation turned ugly and they along with a few others got engaged in a scuffle.

The video of the incident was shared by Twitter user Neha Bohra in which she wrote; an argument erupted between cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal and a man on the road of Rishikesh. The situation escalated to such an extent that the minister as well as his security personnel beat him.

As per reports, Surendra Singh Negi, the person who was allegedly assaulted by the minister along with his gunman, PRO, and others filed the complaint on Wednesday.

Watch the video here:

