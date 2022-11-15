Uttar Pradesh woman held for keeping missing minor girl with her

Mirzapur (UP): The Mirzapur police have arrested a woman for keeping a missing minor girl with her without informing the police.

The girl has been rescued and the woman sent to jail.

The girl had allegedly jumped into the Ganga after leaving a suicide note on the river bridge under the Kachhwa police circle.

According to reports, the Kachhwa police was informed that a girl committed suicide by jumping into the Ganga on October 1.

The Mirzapur superintendent of police, Santosh Kumar Mishra had engaged local police, divers and SDRF in the search operation, but the girl was not found.

An investigation was launched after lodging an FIR against an unknown person under section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC at Kachhwa police station.

The Mirzapur SP constituted an SIT under the ASP (city) for investigation.

Through electronic surveillance and physical evidence, the girl was rescued from the woman by a team led by the sub-inspector Dharmendra Kumar.