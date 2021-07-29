Uttar Pradesh: Couple found murdered, infant spared

Prayagraj: A couple was found murdered at their residence while their ten-month-old son was spared by the killers.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Mani Ka Pura Mazra village.

Superintendent of Police (Trans Ganga) Dhawal Jaiswal told reporters that the bodies of the couple, lying in a pool of blood, were spotted by their brothers who informed the police.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. He added that police have begun probing the case.

Senior police officials including forensic experts rushed to the spot and carried out investigations.

The deceased have been identified as Dev Ranjan, 30, and his wife Ranjana, 28.

The bodies of husband and wife were found on separate cots with their throats slit. Their son was found lying on the ground, unharmed.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and the motive behind the killing is still unknown.

Further investigations are underway, the police said.