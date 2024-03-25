Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed, 3 critical in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: In a tragic incident, two people died while three others received serious injuries in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. According to reports from reliable sources, the accident occured when a SUV was hit by a UP roadways bus on the Ganga canal road in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.

The accident took place on Sunday night when the UPSRTC bus collided with an SUV which was en route from Haridwar to Ghaziabad.

The deceased in the accident have been identified as Ankur Tyagi and Monti, respectively ages 28 and 25. Three other occupants of the SUV sustained serious injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital, Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said.

The bus driver fled after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO said and efforts are on to trace the bus.

