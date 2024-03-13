US IT company director found dead at 5-star hotel in Mumbai, police begin probe

Mumbai: The body of a US national was found in a room at a five star hotel in Andheri area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mark Williams (62), director of IT solutions firm.

According to officials, Mark had landed in Mumbai on March 9 for business purposes as his company has an office here and was planning to return back on March 14.

The hotel staff called Mark many times by ringing bells, when the man did not respond, the hotel used duplicate keys to access into his room and found him lying unconscious on the bed. He was immediately taken to a hospital nearby, but the doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The hotel staff immediately informed the police about the incident at around 10 am on Tuesday. On receiving information, the police arrived at the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to a nearby government hospital.

The police said that there was no suspicion of foul play in the incident. A preliminary investigation indicated that the foreign national died of ‘natural causes.’

The police are awaiting the postmortem report to know the exact cause of death. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and have started an investigation into the matter.