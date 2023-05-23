US Ambassador praises PM Modi, says No 5g, 6g only Guruji

New-Delhi: US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti lauded PM Narendra Modi for his leadership skills and said that “India is in such wonderful hands”.

Eric Garcetti appreciated the Modi government’s policies in public as well as in the private sector, which according to him are the clear definition of the present growth of the country.

Garcetti said, “India is in such wonderful hands. With your (PM Modi) leadership, with the transformative policies that you and this administration are implementing together with the public sector and private sector and with that community aspect that defines everything that is part of India’s rise right now.”

Garcetti said 5G is an important part of United States and India has shared efforts to build a resilient economy for the future.

“To foster an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, we must ensure that our shared values fuel our shared decisions. Events like today’s workshop allow us to build mutual trust and confidence, allowing us to turn ideas into action.”

Speaking on the upcoming visit of PM Modi to the US, he talked about technology cooperation between the two countries.

“Our National Security Advisor is in preparation for the visit of the Prime Minister for a State visit next month to Washington,DC collaborating intensely around critical emerging technologies. It’s technology that connects, protects and detects. We know that the backbone of this is 5G.”

Garcetti said India and US shared values that recognise the technology is not only about faster speeds or better connectivity, but its shows the progress and reflection of development.

Lack of access to technology and connectivity across the world even today for 2.6 billion people in this digital era, is a global shame. In this era of 5G and 6G, you cant have this kind of numbers in this planet and also speaks very badly of how technology is deployed, said US ambassador to India.

He also said that there is no 5G,6G and 7G in India, there is only Guruji.

PM Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the US on June 22.

(Input From Agencies)