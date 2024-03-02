UP Shocker! Pen inserted into rectum of specially abled minor by relatives in Agra

Agra: In a shocking incident, a pen was allegedly inserted into the rectum of a 16-year-old specially-abled boy by his relatives in Uttar-Pradesh’s Agra.

The crime took place on February 5, but was admitted to the hospital on February 20 after his health condition worsened.

The minor suffered as he was not able to narrate his ordeal. The 16-year-old was admitted to the hospital on February 20 and during medical investigation they found a sharp object inside the child’s stomach.

Later, on February 25, he was admitted to a private hospital as he complained of severe pain and in the ultrasound report, the doctors found a pen inside his rectum. The doctors immediately conducted a surgery and took out the pen from his body and now his condition is stated to be stable.

When the family asked the boy out the pen, he then informed that his uncle’s son had thrashed him and inserted a pen inside his private parts.

A case has been registered at the Taiganj Police Station and an investigation is underway based on the boy’s father’s complaint.

The Police have lodged a case under Sections 377, 147, 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have also invoked Sexual Offences Act 3 and 4.

Police said that the teenager was targeted due to a land dispute between his father and his cousins.

