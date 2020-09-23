Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi dies of Covid-19

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi dies of Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi:  Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19. He was 65.

The BJP MP from Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency had tested positive for nCovid-19 on September 11.

President Ramnath Kovind expressed grief over the demise of Angadi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Angadi’s demise.

