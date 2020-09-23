New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19. He was 65.

The BJP MP from Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency had tested positive for nCovid-19 on September 11.

President Ramnath Kovind expressed grief over the demise of Angadi.

Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Angadi’s demise.