Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from Modi Govt to protest farm bills
Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File Pic)

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from Modi Govt to protest farm bills

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: In a setback to the Modi government, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm billsbeing pushed by the centre in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

“I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister,” Harsimrat tweeted.

Related News

Modi govt invites bid to sell Air India along with Air India…

Agri budget doubled by Modi govt: K. Choudhary, MoS…

Congress slams Modi govt for mine lease renewal without…

Cyclone Fani: Centre sanctions Rs 3338.22 Cr to Odisha

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader had sent her resignation to the Prime Minister.

Harsimrat had strongly opposed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is the BJP’s oldest ally and has stood by the saffron party through thick and thin. It has however clarified that it will continue to support the NDA government from outside.

You might also like
State

PB Ninawe takes over as new Principal Chief Material Manager of East Coast Railway

Nation

Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award to KIIT

State

New Rules Of Cash Withdrawal From SBI ATM, Check Details Here

Business

Confused About Your Next Data Plan, Click Here To Know The Best Plans

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7