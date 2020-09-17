New Delhi: In a setback to the Modi government, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm billsbeing pushed by the centre in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

“I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister,” Harsimrat tweeted.

I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2020

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader had sent her resignation to the Prime Minister.

Harsimrat had strongly opposed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is the BJP’s oldest ally and has stood by the saffron party through thick and thin. It has however clarified that it will continue to support the NDA government from outside.