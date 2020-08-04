dharmendra pradhan covid 19

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan tested positive for Covid 19 on Tuesday. He has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital.

According to reports, Pradhan had been in isolation after officials from his staff tested positive for the virus.

Pradhan is the second Union Minister in India to have tested positive for Covid-19.

(With inputs from Indiatvnews.com)

