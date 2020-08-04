Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for COVID-19
New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan tested positive for Covid 19 on Tuesday. He has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital.
#COVID19 ର ଲକ୍ଷଣ ଦେଖାଯିବା କାରଣରୁ ମୁଁ ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରିଥିଲି । ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଆସିଛି । ଡ଼ାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ପରାମର୍ଶ କ୍ରମେ ମୁଁ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି ହୋଇଛି ଏବଂ ସୁସ୍ଥ ଅଛି ।
— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2020
According to reports, Pradhan had been in isolation after officials from his staff tested positive for the virus.
Pradhan is the second Union Minister in India to have tested positive for Covid-19.
(With inputs from Indiatvnews.com)