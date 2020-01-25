Under-construction building collapses in Delhi; 5 killed, several injured
Pic Credit : ANI/Twitter

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: At least  five persons including four students died and more than ten persons sustained injuries in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura area after an under-construction building collapsed on Saturday evening.

Teams of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have been rushed to the site of collapse to carry out the rescue and relief work.

An official of DFS said seven persons have been safely rescued. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

“Our teams reached there as soon as we received the information about the building collapse. Seven vehicles were sent to the spot. Police personnel were also present there,” the DFS official told IANS.

A police officer said construction was underway in the second and third floor of the three-storey building. The second and third floors collapsed suddenly around 5 p.m. and around 15 people are reportedly trapped in the debris.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

(With inputs from IANS)

