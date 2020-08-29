UGVCL Recruitment 2020 for graduates: Apply for 56 posts soon

The Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (UGVCL) recently released notification regarding Graduate Apprentice recruitment 2020. Interested and eligible candidates may apply on or before 15-09-2020.

Apply for 56 Graduate Apprentice Vacancies in UGVCL Recruitment 2020-21 in Mehsana.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies of Graduate Apprentice, out of which, 39 vacancies are for male candidates and 17 for female.

Candidates should have passed with Minimum 55% in Regular B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from the year 2018 to 2020 in granted by statutory University.

All interested and eligible candidates may send their application form along with all relevant enclosures to the following postal address by Registered post/ Registered Courier/ speed post on or before 15 September 2020.

The Additional General Manager (HR), Corporate Office, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Visnagar Road, Mehsana-384001