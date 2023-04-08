Two girls sing National Anthem with cigarettes, make video

West Bengal: Two girls reportedly uploaded a video on Facebook in which they were seen mocking the National Anthem as they recited the ‘Jana Gana Mana’ indecorously and compare the national flag with a cigarette.

The video, which they have now deleted, purportedly showed them singing the National Anthem using the wrong lyrics, while sitting and holding cigarettes.

After the video became viral and the angry netizens demanded action against the girls, they deleted the video from the Facebook and went live on another social media platform and said the video was “made for fun”.

However, a police complaint has been filed against the girls. Advocate Atrayee Halder filed the complaint with the LalBazar cyber cell and the Barrackpur Commissariat.