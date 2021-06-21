Two dead in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu
Chennai: At least two people have lost their lives and two others have been wounded in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu.
The incident took place at Thaiyilpatti village near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district.
Rescue operations are still underway.
More details are yet to be informed.
