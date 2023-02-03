Two Cambodian nationals held at IGI airport with medicines valued at Rs 86.40L

New Delhi: Two Cambodian nationals were held by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly smuggling medicines valued at Rs 86.40 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

A senior CISF official said that on February 1, at around 10 p.m., on the basis of behaviour detection, the CISF’s surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of two passengers at a check-in area of IGI airport’s Terminal-3.

“On suspicion, both the passengers identified as — Song Menghour and Doeur Savuth (Cambodian nationals) bound for Phnom Penh via Bangkok by Thai Airlines were diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of baggage. On screening of their four registered baggage and one hand baggage through X-BIS machine, the CISF personnel noticed suspicious images,” the official said.

“On physical checking, a huge quantity of different types of medicines valued at Rs 86.40 lakh were detected. On enquiry, the passengers could not produce supporting documents for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines,” the official added.

The matter was informed to the senior officials of the CISF and the Customs.

Later, the two passengers along with detected medicines were handed over to the Customs officials for further action.