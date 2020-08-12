Kanpur: The Kanpur police have arrested a private tutor on Tuesday for allegedly showing porn video clips on his mobile to a 10-year-old student.

The parents of the boy lodged a complaint at Barra police station against his tuition teacher Sunil that the latter was showing the child obscene videos on his mobile during tuition classes.

The cell phone has been recovered from the accused and mobile data along with objectionable material loaded in the phone will be examined.

Inspector Barra, Harmeet Singh, said, “The accused teacher has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of IPC besides POCSO Act, following a complaint from the parents. Further investigations are continuing.”