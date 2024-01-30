Trouble brews at Allahabad University as students allege assault by faculty

Prayagraj: Trouble is brewing in Allahabad University (AU) with students alleging assault on a postgraduate student by AU proctor and SSL hostel assistant, and the university officials denying the charge.

A large number of students held a protest near the Central Library Gate of the Allahabad University on the issue and blocked the road, late on Monday evening.

Contrary to the allegations, the AU administration filed a complaint against the student at Colonelganj police station.

The dispute arose over mess fees, with SSL hostel residents objecting and filing a complaint with the vice-chancellor.

The MA final year student claimed he was summoned to the proctor’s office on Monday, where assistant superintendent Atul Narain Singh allegedly assaulted him.

Enraged students gathered outside the university gate, resisting police attempts to pacify them.

Atul Narain Singh, in his police complaint, stated that the student had made objectionable comments against the hostel authorities on WhatsApp.

He alleged that the student misbehaved and issued threats when his suspension order was issued. The student left the proctor’s office after police intervention.

AU’s Public Relations Officer, Jaya Kapoor, refuted the assault claims, stating that neither the proctor Rakesh Singh nor any proctorial board members assaulted the student.

“AU has footage of the student entering and leaving the proctor’s office, and a complaint has been filed against the student at Colonelganj police station,” she added.