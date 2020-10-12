terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Top LeT Man Among Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Srinagar’s Rambagh

Srinagar:Two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Rambagh in Srinagar district on Monday morning, police said.

The gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter, search is going on,” police said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said top LeT terrorist Saif-ul-lah was among the two terrorists who were trapped.

“He is the Pakistani terrorist named Saif-ul-lah of the LeT who had carried out an attack in Chadoora on September 24 in which one Assistant Sub Inspector was martyred and was also involved in a terror attack in August in which two CRPF men were martyred and three others were injured,” he said.

