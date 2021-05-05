New Delhi: Amid increased demand of oxygen supply due to surge in COVID-19 cases, the steel companies have supplied 4076.65 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen in the country, according to Ministry Of Steel.

According to sources, the steel plants have produced 3680.30 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) on Tuesday. Steel plants in both public and private sector are striving hard to supply the liquid oxygen to different deficit states.

Steel companies, from both public and private sectors, have stepped up efforts to meet nation’s requirement of medical oxygen. Yesterday, total Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) production by steel plants was 3680.30 MT & total LMO supply was 4076.65 MT: Ministry of Steel#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bp9xxMXRtB — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

Earlier, 1150 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen was delivered to meet medical exigencies of COVID patients to different states on 23rd April.