TN anti-corruption bureau seizes Rs 77 lakh from senior official

Chennai: Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday seized Rs 76.64 lakh in unaccounted cash and several documents from the residence of S. Dinakaran, Special Deputy Collector in Vellore.

The DVAC officials had earlier seized Rs 1.76 lakh unaccounted cash from his office.

According to the DVAC, it received a complaint from a person who said Dinakaran had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for clearing his property documents.

The anti-corruption bureau officials trapped Dinakaran when he received Rs 50,000 on Friday and arrested him.