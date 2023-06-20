Times Now Editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar quits channel!

New Delhi: The Editor-in-Chief of Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar has reportedly quit the company on Tuesday. He reportedly left from all the WhatsApp groups of Times Now including the editorial group. June 21, 2023 is said to be his last day at the office.

As per reports, Shivshankar was associated with Times Now since its inception in 2005 when he joined the channel. After working for long he left the channel in 2013 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of News X.

Later, in 2016 after Arnab Goswami left Times Now, Shivshankar again joined the channel. He was appointed as the Editor-in-Chief.