10 coaches of Guwahati-Jammu Lohit Express get detached

At least 10 coaches of Lohit Express, heading to Jammu from Assam’s Guwahati, were detached on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the Suryakamal railway station, located between Dalkhola in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal and Bihar’s Kishanganj, reported India Today.

After getting alerted, Police personnel and railway officials rushed to the spot. Later, the coaches were successfully reattached and the train was cleared to depart from there.

