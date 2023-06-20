10 coaches of Guwahati-Jammu Lohit Express get detached

Nation
By Himanshu 0
10 coaches of Guwahati-Jammu Lohit Express get detached
Photo: Twitter/ @Indrojit

New Delhi: As many as ten coaches of the Guwahati-Jammu Lohit Express reportedly got detached near the Bengal-Bihar border on Tuesday. No casualty or injury have been reported in this matter.

At least 10 coaches of Lohit Express, heading to Jammu from Assam’s Guwahati, were detached on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the Suryakamal railway station, located between Dalkhola in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal and Bihar’s Kishanganj, reported India Today.

Reportedly, the said train set out from Guwahati of Assam and was on its way to Jammu today. As many as 10 coaches of the train got detached in between Dalkhola in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal and Bihar’s Kishanganj.

After getting alerted, Police personnel and railway officials rushed to the spot. Later, the coaches were successfully reattached and the train was cleared to depart from there.

It is to be noted that about 289 persons were killed in a horrendous train accident on June 2, 2023 near Bahanaga Railway Station under Balasore district of Odisha. The probe by the CBI is underway in this case.

Also read: Railway Minister Thanks Bahanaga Locals For Help During Train Accident, Announces Rs 2 Cr Assistance

You might also like
Nation

Times Now Editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar quits channel!

Nation

KISS students visit Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi

Nation

Delhi Metro commuters may not need tokens to travel, can use phones

Nation

PM Modi to meet entrepreneurs, CEOs during US visit

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans