Tiger kills youth in UP, partially-eaten body recovered from forest

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in the Bhira range area of the Dudhwa buffer zone.

According to villagers, Guddu had gone to the fields to collect firewood but did not return home.

On Thursday, his partially eaten body was recovered from the jungles.

Deputy Director of the Dudhwa buffer zone, Saureesh Sahai said the circumstances and nature of the attack indicated casualty in a tiger attack.

Also, movement of a tiger had been reported in the area, Sahai said, adding that patrolling in the area had been intensified while cameras were also installed.

Meanwhile, villagers have been advised to stay vigilant while visiting the fields.

Since October 5, this is the second such incident in the Dudhwa buffer zone.

Earlier, a tiger had killed a 40-year-old man in Kathauha village.