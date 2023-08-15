This happens only in India! Train stuck in traffic, watch viral video

Varanasi: In a recent incident that unfolded in Varanasi, a train got stuck at a railway crossing due to heavy traffic in the city. A video of the incident was shared on Social media, and it went viral soon after.

The video shows a train standing still at a railway crossing as a police personnel tries to manage the vehicles coming from across the roads. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and since then, has been rounds on the internet.

Take a look at the video of the train stuck in Varansi traffic here:

India is not for the beginners 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/sSFLZWS3BK — BALA (@erbmjha) August 13, 2023



Varanasi is known for its congested roads and over crowded streets. The reason behind the massive traffic jam is likely the huge number of vehicles in the area. The exact reason, however, has not been ascertained yet.

The incident received mixed responses from the netizens. While some people expressed their amusement at the situation, others showed their concern about traffic management in the city.

The incident raises concerns about the necessity and urgency for improved traffic management in several cities across the nation.