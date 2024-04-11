Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed on Thursday in the ongoing operation against hiding terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama district.

Police said the body of an unidentified terrorist was lying at the encounter site in the Frassipora village, two km away from Pulwama town.

“The operation is still going on,” police said.

Army and police had started a cordon and search operation during the early hours of Thursday following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village.

As the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired triggering an encounter.

Searches are still going on in the area, police said.