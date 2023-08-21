Ten people including five forest officers rescued from Himachal’s Mandi Dam

Himachal Pradesh: In a daring rescue operation, ten individuals who were stranded in a reservoir in Himachal Pradesh since the previous evening have been successfully rescued, according to officials.

The incident unfolded at the Kol Dam reservoir in Mandi when their boat became stuck due to rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall. Notably, five of the stranded individuals were employees of the forest department.

Local authorities were alerted to the situation by concerned residents, prompting them to summon a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the scene.

This rescue effort comes amid a challenging monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh. Since the beginning of the monsoon this year, more than 338 people have tragically lost their lives in rain-related incidents, with an additional 38 individuals reported as missing, as per information from the state emergency operation center.

The region has been grappling with landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods, resulting in substantial damage. Consequently, the Himachal Pradesh government has declared the entire state a ‘natural calamity affected area.’

Furthermore, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert for Himachal Pradesh for the next few days. This alert signifies the likelihood of “extremely adverse” weather conditions, including heavy to very heavy rainfall, with anticipated estimates ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on August 22nd, 23rd, and 24th.