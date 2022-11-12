Temblor felt in Delhi-NCR as 5.4 magnitude quake hits Nepal

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Tremors of an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale that hit Nepal on Saturday evening were felt in Delhi-NCR as well.

“Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred on November 12 at 7.57 p.m. Depth: 10 km, location: Nepal,” the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

There were no immediate reports on any damage to life or property.

Netizens soon took to Twitter to report the quake.

“Earthquake in New Delhi for about a minute. Thus is second time within this week,” a tweet read.

“Strong tremors being felt in Delhi right now,” another user posted.

“Earthquake in Delhi, Hope everyone safe!” read another tweet on the micro-blogging site.

The temblor was experienced in some areas of Uttarakhand as well.

“There was an #earthquake in Haridwar,” read a tweet.

Earlier, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday. The tremors of that earthquake were also felt in parts of the Delhi-NCR region.