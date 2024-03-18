Telangana Governor Telangana Governor resigns, might contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Telangana: In recent news, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned from her position on Monday. Moreover, Soundararajan is likely to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said reliable reports in this regard.

As per the latest reports from reliable sources, Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation in Delhi and has sent her resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

An official statement from the Telangana Raj Bhavan read, “The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon’ble President of India.”

Further, reports tell us that she is likely to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. It is being speculated that she will be fielded as a BJP candidate.

It is noteworthy mentioning that T Soundararajan was Tamil Nadu BJP chief until 2019, after which she was appointed as the Telangana Governor in September 2019. Furthermore, after the removal of Kiran Bedi, Soundararajan was also given the additional charge as LG of Puducherry.

Dr Soundararajan is the daughter of veteran Congressman Kumari Ananthan. She spent about two decades in BJP before being given the position of a Governor.

Further, she also hails from the Nagar Community. During the 2019 Lok Sbha elections, Tamilisai lost Thoothukudi to DMK’s KLanimozhi. Back in December 2023, she had taken a dig at the DMK over the flood situation in Tamil Nadu. She had alleged that the state government should have taken proper measures. She had also said, “When the people are reeling under the effects of flood, the Chief Minister is holding a program with the people.”