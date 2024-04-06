Teen uses Alexa voice assistant to save herself, niece from Monkey attack in Uttar Pradesh

Basti (Uttar-Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl, Nikita from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti averted a major disaster by using her incredible presence of mind by saving herself and her 15-month-old niece from a monkey attack using Amazon’s virtual voice assistant, Alexa.

The incident took place inside Nikita’s sister house in Awas Vikas Colony in Basti when she was playing with her niece, Vamika on the sofa when a group of five to six monkeys entered the house and began creating chaos in the kitchen, throwing utensils and food items around.

At this critical hour, Nikita spotted the Alexa device on the fridge and commanded it to play a dog’s barking sound. Upon receiving the voice command, Alexa produced loud barking sounds and the monkeys fell into the trap and fled through the balcony leaving both the girls unharmed.

Reacting to the situation, Nikita’s mother Shipra Ojha expressed her gratitude for her daughter’s swift action, stating that it saved both girls from potential harm.

“Both their lives were saved by such good use of the Alexa device, we were in another room but due to the wisdom of daughter Nikita, she asked the Alexa to make the sound of a dog and hearing the sound the monkey ran away,” Ojha told ANI.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra offered a job to a girl who saved herself and her niece from a monkey attack.

Reacting to the incident, Anand Mahindra took to his official X handle and wrote: “The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an enabler of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary.”

He said the girl showed “potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world”.

“After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us!!” the chairman added.