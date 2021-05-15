Tashi Yangjom Becomes First Indian Female Climber to Scale Mount Everest In 2021

Itanagar: Tashi Yangjom of Arunachal Pradesh has become the first Indian female climber to scale Mount Everest this season.

“Congratulations Ms Tashi Yangjom from Dirang for scaling Mt. Everest and becoming the first Indian lady climber to Summit Everest this Season. Regular Training at NIMAS Dirang has made her a strong mountaineer with blitzkrieg speed. She becomes the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale Everest,” tweeted Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The Union Sports Minister also congratulated Tashi for her achievement. She was trained at National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, further said Union Sports Minister.