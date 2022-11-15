Tamil Nadu police raids residences of different people on suspicion of link with ISIS

Chennai: Tamil Nadu State Police reportedly conducted searches in the residence of a few people on suspicion that they have links with the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

The State police raided a few places in Kodangayur and Mannadi on the outskirts of Chennai on suspicion that some people have alleged links with the ISIS.

According to media reports, police seized cash worth Rs 15 lakh, 150 cellphones and other digital gadgets during the searches.

Further details are awaited.