Tamil Nadu MP Ganeshamurthi dies of cardiac arrest after attempting suicide

Chennai: MDMK MP from Tamil Nadu’s Erode constituency, A.Ganeshamurthi died in a private hospital in Coimbatore early Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest.

Ganeshamurthi (76) was upset over being denied a ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha polls. He reportedly attempted suicide by consuming poison on Sunday (March 24).

Initially, he was rushed to a local hospital in Erode but as his condition deteriorated, he shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

According to his relatives, Ganeshamurthi had consumed insecticide on Sunday, which led to his hospitalisation and subsequent death.

Ganeshamurthi, was a three-time MP and held prominent positions within the MDMK.

