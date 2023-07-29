Tamil Nadu: 36 stranded Indian fishermen brought back safely

Tamil Nadu: At least 36 stranded Indian fishermen have been brought back safely from the Tamil Nadu coast by INS Khanjar on Saturday.

According to reports, the Indian Naval Ship Khanjar safely brought back 36 Indian fishermen onboard three fishing vessels.

These fishermen were stranded 130 nautical miles from the Tamil Nadu coast in the Bay of Bengal.

Reports say that, the fishermen were stranded at the sea for over two days due to rough weather conditions, without fuel, provisions and engine breakdown they were brought back to Chennai harbour

The detailed information on the rescue was provided by the Indian Navy.