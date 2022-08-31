Suspended BJP Leader Arrested For Torturing Tribal Help

Suspended BJP leader and wife of a retired IAS officer, Seema Patra was arrested today by the Jharkhand police on allegations of torturing her 29-year-old tribal help.

The statement of the domestic help Sunita was recorded before a magistrate by the Jharkhand Police after she was rescued from Patra’s residence last week. Patra had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi’s posh Ashok Nagar area for several years.

Seema Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media.

In the video, Sunita is seen on a hospital bed with wounds on her body and face. The 29-year-old woman could barely speak as she alleged that she was held captive, tortured and beaten with rods and an iron pan. Many of her teeth were missing and she couldn’t sit up.

She alleged that she was forced to lick urine off the floor. “She also broke my teeth with an iron rod,” Sunita said.