Seema

Suspended BJP Leader Arrested For Torturing Tribal Help

By Abhilasha 0 0

Suspended BJP leader and wife of a retired IAS officer, Seema Patra was arrested today by the Jharkhand police on allegations of torturing her 29-year-old tribal help.

The statement of the domestic help Sunita was recorded before a magistrate by the Jharkhand Police after she was rescued from Patra’s residence last week. Patra had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi’s posh Ashok Nagar area for several years.

Seema Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media.

In the video, Sunita is seen on a hospital bed with wounds on her body and face. The 29-year-old woman could barely speak as she alleged that she was held captive, tortured and beaten with rods and an iron pan. Many of her teeth were missing and she couldn’t sit up.

She alleged that she was forced to lick urine off the floor. “She also broke my teeth with an iron rod,” Sunita said.

You might also like
Nation

Watch Video: Foreign Currency Worth Rs 41 Lakhs Stuffed Into Lehenga Buttons Seized…

Nation

Police hunt for youth smoking hookah on boat in Ganga

Nation

India reports 7,231 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Nation

Indian Navy To Get New Ensign, To Be Unveiled On September 2

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.