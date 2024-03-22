Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest by Enforcement Directorate shortly

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is likely to hear arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case yesterday( March 21) night and took him to the agency’s headquarters in the national capital.

The arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

Till now, the ED has filed a total of six charge sheets in this case and attached assets worth over Rs 128 crore.

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory amid Aam Aadmi Party’s call for the nationwide protests today against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. “In view of the proposed protest by the Political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,” the Delhi traffic police added.