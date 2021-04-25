New-Delhi: Supreme Court Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar died at a private hospital in Gurgaon at late night of Saturday. He was 62.

Justice Shantanagoudar was admitted to the Medanta hospital due to a lung infection and was in the ICU. He suffered a cardiac arrest.

His condition was stated to be stable till late Saturday night but around 12.30 am, but his condition deteriorated and he passed away.

However, the officials did not confirm if Shantanagoudar contracted the coronavirus.

Born on May 5, 1958, Shantanagoudar enrolled as an advocate in September 1980. He practised for one year at Dharwad in Karnataka, before shifting to Bengaluru.

On May 12, 2003, he was appointed as additional judge of the Karnataka High Court. Shantanagoudar was made a permanent judge on September 24, 2004.

He was later transferred to the Kerala High Court, where he assumed charge as the acting chief justice on August 1, 2016. Shantanagoudar was sworn in as the chief justice of Kerala High Court on September 22, 2016.

Later, he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on February 17, 2017.