Sub-Inspector Shot Dead in UP’s Firozabad district

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a Sub-inspector of Firozabad district was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants on Thursday, according to the police. The unfortunate incident occurred while the officer, identified as Dinesh Chandra Mishra, 55, was on his way back to the Chandrapura police outpost, where he served as the incharge.

Reports suggest that Mishra was accompanied by another individual named Dheeraj when he went to Pithepura village in connection with a dowry death case. It was during his return from the village that the tragic event unfolded. The assailants, riding a motorcycle, reportedly approached Mishra from behind and shot him at close range, hitting him in the neck.

Upon receiving the information, local authorities rushed to the scene and immediately transferred Mishra to the medical college in Firozabad for urgent treatment. However, despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment.

Inspector General of the Agra range, Deepak Kumar, arrived in Firozabad late at night to oversee the investigation personally.

Firozabad Superintendent of Police, Ashish Tiwari, asserted that multiple teams have been formed to thoroughly investigate the case and apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous crime. Tiwari also announced that the Gangsters’ Act would be invoked against the accused, indicating the seriousness with which the authorities are handling the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, stated that initial findings from the preliminary inquiry suggest a premeditated attack, as the assailants came from behind and shot the sub-inspector at point-blank range.

The identity and motive behind the attack remain unclear at this stage.