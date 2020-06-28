Steep Rise In Petrol and Diesel Price Causes Inconvenience To Consumers

Steep Rise In Petrol and Diesel Price Causes Inconvenience To Consumers

Bhubaneswar: Steep rise in fuel prices continue to burn a hole in the pockets of the common man. The prices of petrol and diesel increased once again today and the increasing trend keeps rising high. The steep rise in prices has continued for 22 consecutive days today.

As on Sunday, Petrol recorded Rs 80.95 per litre after an increase of 24 paise/ ltr in Bhubaneswar. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was increased by 20 paise, which makes diesel available at Rs 78.56 per litre in the State Capital city of Odisha.

The prices of petrol today in various metro-cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in various metro-cities are as follows: